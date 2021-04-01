The Douglas County Press issues from the early 1900s seem to be quite scarce on local news. Much of the paper is filled with world and national news, and there is usually a chapter of a novel, and then pointers about farming, housekeeping and health. Much of the local news is published in little snippets, like the “Local Brevities” section, which can be found on the front page. Below I have featured a short article from the front page of the April 5, 1906 edition, as well as some “Personal Mention” pieces and an item from “Local Brevities.”
The Farmers Telephone Company
The farmers have succeeded in consolidating the three telephone lines surrounding town into one company, and have purchased a switch card which will be placed here in town and a “central” established.
Besides the three lines that are now established subscription papers are out to establish a line down south into the Ches. Will neighborhood, and also Farmer and Douglas are co-operating to come in.
Central has been established at the home of J.Q. Adams, on the corner north of Roger & Howe’s store. Mrs. Adams will have charge of it. The switch is a 100-line board and will be capable of taking care of the lines in good shape.
The company has incorporated and elected a full set of officers. They are President, J.K.P. Carson; vice-president, W.S. Ridge; secretary, W.E. Gaskell; treasurer, John Turner; trustees, J.C. Brennesholtz, C.V. Ogle, A. W. Williams.
PERSONAL MENTION
Mrs. N.R. Linsday and daughter Georgia arrived from Afton, Iowa last Thursday and will take up their residence here. Mr. Linsday came out here last summer and was so well pleased with the country that he secured a claim and sent for the family. Mr. Linsday is a plasterer by trade and has done some very fine work wince coming here. Georgia has been at newspaper work and may take it up again should a favorable situation occur.
Wm. Oliver, the contractor came over from Spokane yesterday to see how work is progressing on the new courthouse. Mr. Dysart has a force of 12 men at work and the foundation is being rapidly placed. A glance over the work shows a good, substantial foundation, capable of sustaining almost any ordinary wall. The stone used is very fine for the purpose.
LOCAL BREVITIES
The road down Tichnell canyon has been washed out so bad that it is claimed that a team cannot travel it. The road down by Mr. McGinnis’ place was badly cut up by the thaw which occurred a week ago. It seems to have been severe on roads hereabouts. There being a large quantity of snow on the ground and the sudden warm spell loosened it all up in a short time and turned it into water which sped down the hills at a rapid rate cutting and carrying away the soil, in many places to such a depth that travel was almost prevented. It will be a chore, especially under the present abominable road system, to get the damage repaired.