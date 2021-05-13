This article from the May 10, 1906 edition of the Douglas County Press tells of the Masonic ceremony that laid the cornerstone for the Douglas County Courthouse. The 100th anniversary of the event was celebrated by the Masons in 2006.
CORNER-STONE IS LAID
Last Monday (May 7) the cornerstone of Douglas county’s new courthouse was formally laid, the ceremony being conducted by the Masonic fraternity. Judge Warren had been deputized to officiate as grand master. The local lodge met at its hall, where due preparation was made, and then formed a double line on the street, headed by the Waterville band. There was a fine turn-out of Masons, and the sidewalks were crowded with spectators. As to the weather, it could not have been lovelier.
The line of march was west on Locust street to Park avenue, south on the avenue to Walnut street, thence east to the new court-house grounds, where a hollow square was formed by the fraternity near the stone. The stone being set ready to drop into place, a tin box was placed in the receptacle provided for it and sealed up with mortar, then the stone was lowered to its position. The box contained a copy of each of the Waterville newspapers, a scroll bearing the names of all the county officers, and U.S. coins of the denomination of one cent, a nickel, dime 25 cents, 50 cents and $1.
The deputy grand master having announced the object of the gathering, the exercises were opened with a song by the pupils of the school, led by Prof. Wester. Rev. Jones followed with an invocation to the Supreme Architect of the universe. The corner stone was then, at the command of the master, tried successively by the square, level and plumb-line, and reported “right” in each feature. Thereupon the grand master, when the corn oil and wine had been duly sprinkled upon the stone as emblems of plenty and peace, declared the same truly and well laid according to the usages of ancient Masonry. The band then rendered a selection, and a brief, appropriate address by Major Canton finished the exercises of the day.
The Press regrets very much that it has not at hand a cut of the new court-house that it might be printed in this issue. We had one and loaned it, and, of course, it hasn’t been returned—yet. However, the building is a fine structure, to be erected on liberal, tho’ not too expensive plans, and will be ample for the needs of the county for a long time to come. The block upon which it is located is very sightly, and well removed from the danger of fire.
All business houses, as per request of the mayor, were closed during the ceremonies—from 10:30 to 12 noon.