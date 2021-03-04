For the past year, Our Past has been able to continue to run thanks to Dave Lundgren loaning a document box of old Empire Press newspapers mostly from the early 1930s.
Usually, Our Past selections are taken from microfiche in the Waterville Library, but the library system has been in the process of converting the microfiche to a digital format, so those have not been available. The process has no doubt also been slowed due to the pandemic, and a year later my need for paper copies continues.
It was time for a new box, however, and Lundgren offered to exchange the one I had for this one. It features Douglas County Press newspapers from the early 1900s, so it will be a switchback in time to look at some of the very early news of white settlers in our area. This set of local news snippets, or “brevities” comes from the March 1, 1906 edition of the Douglas County Press.
Local Brevities
Bridgeport is to have a nursery along with other things and will grow her own trees.
G.W. Hendricks is prepared to make loans on improved farms on better terms than any firm in Douglas county.
Arthur Hensel has severed his connection with the post office and taken up his work as deputy assessor.
John McCann, whose ranch is out near Willow Springs, dug a well a short time ago and when he got down seven feet struck a regular gusher which flowed out over the top. He has placed a trough, put in a pipe and now has water to burn.
The recent rains and thaws have started the water to rising in the Columbia which is sufficient for all the boats to make the run and the Pringle and Columbia are both in commission. In consequence the wheat has begun to move out which was stacked up along the river.
Henry Krieger, who had a sale last week in the St. Germain country, left with his family Tuesday morning for Alberta to seek for a new home. Mr. Kreiger came here from the Sound country three years ago broke, and leaves with $2,500. This is a pretty good showing. In what other country can a man clean up $2,500 in so short a time?
E.R. Tyler was down from Bruster, coming down the latter part of last week to look after the sale of Mrs. F.C. Tyler. Eb is engaged in the land business and is manager for the Okanogan Land Co. It is mostly to handle irrigated lands and the company has a valuable tract near the town which they propose to put water on and sell out in tracts of from one to ten acres.
N.H. Farnharm delivered a steer to the Robins & Co. butchers this week which Pete Larson says made the nicest beef that he ever put on the block. He had been fatted mostly on barley and shows that while the Waterville country can grow fruit, vegetables and grain it can do a few of the other things and its beef and fine horses are becoming as famous as its wheat. Mr. Farnham says he can make as fine beef with barley as they can with corn.
What is the matter with Uncle Sam? We have a correspondent at Brays, which is nine miles from here. The letters are stamped on Monday and reach here on Thursday noon. This makes it two and one-half days to get a letter nine miles and this in an age of rapid transit. The news comes too late for that week’s issue of the paper, hence becomes old before the next week’s issue. What is the matter? Is it our boat company service?
Nels Swensen will put in a lunch counter in connection with the candy store.
Invitations are out for a St. Patrick’s ball at Carpenter & Maltbie hall Friday evening, March 16, given by the ladies of the Rebekah lodge.
W.C. Calhoun went to Seattle Monday to make arrangements for shipping over his machinery for brickmaking. He has the contract for furnishing the brick for the new courthouse and hopes to get work started as soon as spring opens.
Ayers & Page have rented the feed barn of Mr. Miller and will convert it into a livery barn. As soon as the weather permits Mr. Miller will build on more room which is now too small to accommodate their business. They will still continue to run the barn on Locust street in connection.