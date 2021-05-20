This article from the May 24, 1906 edition of the Douglas County Press responds to an article in a Quincy paper which apparently took issue with the courthouse construction in Waterville. A “cut,” or image, of the planned courthouse had been loaned to the Quincy paper, and was not available to print in the Waterville paper. Quincy was part of Douglas County until Grant County was formed in 1909, so it sounds like the larger issue was jealousy around the location of the county seat and the courthouse.
AND A CAYUSE STILL!
There is a newspaper—beg pardon! a sheet styling itself such—put out down at Quincy, which attempts to get itself into the lime-light by barking at the heels of the PRESS and, incidentally (perhaps thinking it cute, or being cowardly), endeavors to make a thrust at “Watervillains” and the rebuilding of the court house.
This “whatisit,” because the PRESS stated that it had loaned a cut of the court-house and was therefore unable to produce it in the write-up of the laying of the corner stone ceremonies a short time ago, goes off in a tirade in which “Watervillains want the earth,” “Please, dear Benny,” “thank the Creator,” etc., are so indiscriminately mixed as to make one believe he hasn’t gotten over the effects of the water he imbibed so freely while in this town last fall. We remember of once before loaning this same animal a cut and of having trouble in getting it back, but we were always taught to be charitable.
If this whatisit had an ordinary amount of decency it would have kept its nose out, but these creatures, which now and then break into an honored profession to disgrace it, are ever impudent and seeking to force recognition, and our only regret is that we have to advertise the sheet in order to administer a merited spanking.
The whatisit did borrow a cut from us to use in what purported to be a “special” edition, God save the mark! Perhaps we were served right for showing courtesy to such a cayuse as this whatisit, which has not the common decency to show appreciation, but, like a little fice at a mastiff’s heels, snaps and snarls as such creatures always do when their littleness is brought into contrast. Not being able to rise above the mountebank, the whatisit seeks to pull down to its own level those it cannot emulate. The PRESS is a newspaper and not a snarler at those who do things, and is proud to know that a cayuse sheet, such as the ----, does not like it. Some persons are loved for the enemies they make, and the PRESS is increasing in favor every day; so is its subscription list, which is now safely past the 1000 mark and still on the climb.
We have had many a fice at our heels before and always found them perfectly harmless, though sometimes annoying. If this whatisit has anything against Waterville or the building of the new court-house it should go to the commissioner who resides near by and make its snarl. It will not dare to do this, but coyote-like, will howl at long distance; wherever we have been we have noticed that these small calibers will get out around the edges and snarl at the county-seat town. They merit contempt only, and we are sorry to have to advertise the whatisit, begging pardon of our readers and promising to hereafter treat all animals of this sort with silent contempt.