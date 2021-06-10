These “brevities” from the June 14, 1906 edition of the Douglas County Press offer engaging little pieces of news that had occurred in and around Waterville during the past week. A post office at Jamison, a new dairy business, and brick work at the new courthouse are some of the items that appeared.
Local Brevities
A post office has been established northeast of this city, to be called Jamison, with C.A. Jones as postmaster. It is on section 3-25 25.
Children’s Day was observed at the Christian Church with the usual exercises. The little ones acquitted themselves finely, and to the credit of their teachers.
E.W. Johnson has started the dairy business and will be able to supply his customers with first-class cow milk and real cream. Note his ad, elsewhere in this issue, and when needing anything in his line phone him in time.
Mr. Gaunt, the architect, and his 14-years old son, came up from Winchester Sunday eve. Mr. G. was transacting business with Co. Supt. Elliott. His town has voted $3000 in bonds to build a school-house and he was here to place the bonds. He informed us that their crop prospects were bright, and that new settlers were coming in very rapidly.
The brick work on the court-house is well started and the building begins to assume shape. Architect Gaunt, who was here this week, complimented Mr. Calhoun highly upon the class of brick he is turning out, declaring it the best in the state. Mr. Gaunt is at present superintending the erection of the new court-house at North Yakima, and stated that the brick here was much superior to that turned out down there, our clay being much better adapted to the work.
A case was tried before Justice Friel last Saturday in which E.A Farris was charged with assaulting G.O. Naslon. The parties live below Orondo, and it appeared that they had had a quarrel, in which it was alleged Farris had struck Naslon with a spade, felling him to the ground and rendering him unconscious for a time. Defendant was fined $90 and costs, and appealed the case. Attorney Clapp represented the plaintiff.
Don’t forget that ball game on next Sunday afternoon. It will surely be the event of the season.
Poles are being erected about town for the Farmers’ Telephone line, which will soon be connecting up.
The new bowling alley was opened for business Tuesday evening. Mr. Zimmerman has spared no pains to make it first-class, and those who have tried the alleys say they are the best they have seen. The game is being well patronized and some good scores are being made.
There is a well-defined rumor that there will be something doing in the way of new boats on the river if the present company does not make some effort to accommodate the public in the way of handling freight. The present boat company seems to think it is on the river for its health instead of to accommodate the people. It is likely to wake up some fine morning and find itself missing.