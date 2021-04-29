The terrible earthquake that occurred in San Francisco on April 18, 1906 was all over the pages of the Douglas County Press on April 26 of that year. Waterville residents had friends and family in the Bay Area. Beyond that, the news was sensational because of the sudden destructive power of this natural force. Another article in the paper reports how a group of citizens met quickly following the event to decide on a plan for providing assistance. The group decided to ship 150 pounds “of the best flour” immediately, and to “confer with the governor on the advisability of sending a car of potatoes.”
Local Brevities
It appears that almost everyone here has a friend or relative in San Francisco, and the anxiety regarding them has been nearly as great as though Waterville had been in the midst of the disaster. So far, no one has lost a relative or friend that we have heard of.
F.Z. Alexander, of Spokane, has bought a half interest in the mercantile business here of his brother, F.M., and will take possession about May 1st. He has been in the printing business at Spokane for some time.
Superior Court begins next week—May 1st—and the way in which murder cases have been piling up in the last few days it promises to be a mighty interesting term. It looks as though a little hemp would have a healthy effect upon the reckless disregard for human life.
F.M. Long has opened an employment agency in town and is in shape to secure help for you, as he is in communication with those who are seeking work and may have on his list just the men you want. Call and learn his terms, and then register. He is also dealing in lands.
The city is putting in the pipes on the street crossing south of the Hunt livery barn and had to do some blasting in the rock at the (ill.) The noise of this startled some of the people who were worked up over the “Frisco incident” and they thought the earthquake had struck us.
Rev. Campbell received a letter from his family who reside in Berkley, Cal. (close to San Francisco), the first of the week. It was written the evening following the earthquake, and stated that hardly a chimney was left in Berkley and all was panic and confusion. But one word would fitly express the situation and that was “Awful.”
Clerk Maltbie received a letter from a party in Goldsboro, N.C., who signed his name as a “court clerk” and who wanted to know about the round-up of “wild ponies,” which he had read of in the papers as about to take place at Ephrata. He stated that he was interested, and wished Maltbie to wire him when the affair was to begin.
Spring seeding has progressed very favorably and this week will see most of the grain in the ground. The first sowing is coming up nicely, and the prospect so far is good. Of course one can never be sure until the crop is harvested as to what he has. It has to run the gauntlet of the squirrel pest and, like children, the chicken pox, whooping cough, measles, mumps, etc; but a healthy child can stand a whole lot of this, and so can a healthy crop. The crop has been put in in a healthy condition, and with a few timely rains will undoubtedly be good.