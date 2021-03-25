The “Brevities” section of the March 29, 1906 edition of the Douglas County Press seems to be full of interesting tidbits. These include matters of greater moment, like the construction of the new Douglas County courthouse building and plans for getting Waterville connected with rail. Today’s Waterville residents can’t help but be impressed by all the business, visitors and new construction.
LOCAL BREVITIES
The town was filled with people last Saturday and business took on a lively turn.
Some have started seeding out near the coulee. By another week it will be on in full force.
The advent of the boy and marbles on the vacant lots are strong evidence that spring is here.
Mr. Wattman, who is here in the interest of the Spokane piano house of Eiler & Co., sold an instrument to W. H. Bruce at St. Germain last week.
The Fair store, Friesinger’s pharmacy and Rogers & Howe have new ads in this issue. Look them up, they are interesting.
The stage is crowded these days with passengers and the hotels have all they can do to handle the crowds. There are a number of land seekers dropping in each day.
The new Methodist Episcopal church at Bridgeport will be dedicated next Sunday, April 1, at 11 a.m. Rev. O W. Mintzer, the presiding elder of this district will be present.
The Farmers railroad meeting at Arup last Thursday and the one at Farmer Monday were well attended. Committees are busily at work and matters are progressing finely.
The work of excavation has begun on the new courthouse structure. The city water pipe is being put in and as soon as material can be secured the work of construction will be pushed.
At the High School oratorical contest last Friday evening Gale Matthews won first and Belva Waters second place. Everyone did their part exceedingly well and the High School can rest safely secure in the knowledge that it has some young timber in that line that will yet make it famous.
The Dan McLean sale Saturday was very largely attended and good prices were realized. The total sum amounted to about $3,500, one horse going at $218 which John Morh got. John knows a good horse when he sees it and he certainly got a good one. Dan has not decided what he will do. There is a deal to sell the Eclipse barn which he bought last fall.
Wm. Zimmerman, of Almira, who bought Nels Swansen’s property next to the Press office, came over the first of the week to make arrangements for the transfer and to look after improvements which he intends making. He expects to build a 24-ft. building on the east side of the lot and put in a bowling alley in the rear. He will continue the confectionery in the present room and expects also to add a lunch counter.