Usually, I choose a local news item for the Our Past section, but this article from the March 15, 1906, Douglas County Empire Press about Susan B. Anthony’s passing caught my eye. Sometimes people famous in their own day are no longer famous in the present day, but Susan B. Anthony is still a well-recognized pioneer of women’s rights and women’s suffrage. In this Women’s History Month, it seemed like a fitting choice for a reprint.
SUSAN B. ANTHONY PASSES AWAY
Rochester, N.Y., March 14—The long and eventful life of Susan B. Anthony closed at 12:40 o’clock Tuesday morning. The end came peacefully. Miss Anthony had been unconscious practically for 24 hours and her death had been momentarily expected since Sunday night. Only her wonderful constitution kept her alive.
Dr. M.S. Ricker, her attending physician said Miss Anthony died of heart failure induced by double pneumonia. She has had serious valvular heart trouble for the last six or seven years. Her lungs were practically closed (and) pneumonia had yielded to treatment, but the weakness of her heart prevented her recovery. Susan B. Anthony was one of the foremost exponents of women’s suffrage of the time. She came of a noted family, and her brother, Colonel Daniel Anthony, was editor of the Leavenworth (Kan.) Times for many years until his death a few years ago. So persistent was she in her advocacy of equal rights that she has appeared before committees in Congress on the subject every year since 1869, it is stated. She had a stormy career and was once arrested and tried for voting under the fourteenth amendment in 1872.
Susan Brownell Anthony was born on February 15, 1820, at Adams, Mass. She was educated in a school maintained by her father at Battenville, N.Y., and at a Quaker boarding school in Philadelphia. At the age of 15 years she became a school teacher, and until she was 30 years of age followed this vocation.
It was in 1852 that she first began her career as a public woman and a reformer. She organized at that time the first women’s state temperance society and became active in antislavery and women’s rights affairs.
She was secretary of the Women’s National Loyal League during the civil war. Since the war closed her whole time has been devoted to women’s rights, and she has never lost an opportunity to wield tongue or pen on behalf of that cause. She has appeared as a contributor in the foremost periodicals of the day, and also on platforms in every large city in the country.