This article from the May 3, 1906 edition of the Douglas County Press tells of the founding of Waterville’s Commercial Club. Since the beginning Waterville residents have banded together to promote the town and to work toward its betterment.
A Commercial Club Safely Launched
Saturday evening last, Waterville got together in good earnest at the courtroom and perfected the organization of the Commercial Club started ten days ago. The committee appointed at the first meeting to draft a set of by-laws made its report on the matter and this was adopted.
The roll for membership was then opened, and was followed by the election of officers. Al. Rogers was chosen president, I.W. Mathews vice-president, Ralph Littlefield secretary, and Geo. P. Wiley treasurer.
The election of three trustees, as provided for in the by-laws, was deferred until the next meeting, which will be held on the second Tuesday in May—the by-laws fixing on the second Tuesday of each month for regular meetings.
The officers are all leading businessmen and have taken hold of the project with a determination to make it a success. The membership fee was fixed at $5, and dues and $1 a month.
Quarters will be secured and correspondence opened up with similar bodies in other places, especially with Seattle and Spokane. It is now up to the citizens of Waterville to make this “a go,” and to render the club useful to the town and surrounding country. It is planned to have an exhibit room, to be filled with samples of the grains, grasses, fruits, vegetables, etc. which we produce so abundantly so that the stranger within our gates may have an opportunity to judge fairly of our land by seeing its main products. The possibilities of such a club for Waterville are great, and it is the duty of everyone to get into line and all pull as a unit for the general good.