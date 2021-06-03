Back in the early 1900s wheat was brought to market in sacks. One can imagine that a shortage in the sack supply would be a big problem. It sounds like that was on the minds of a lot of local growers at the beginning of the season of 1906 as attested in this article published in the June 7, 1906 edition of the Douglas County Press.
The Sack Question
The sack question has become the burning question hereabouts among the wheat raisers. Whether it is better to buy or not to buy sacks, is the all-pervading query, and it has taken the place of the tariff and the railroad rate bill, or any other bill, except it be the dollar bill, and this is going to affect it seriously. Indeed, if the price of sacks continues to soar towards 12 o’clock, it will be nip-and-tuck as to which is worth the most—the sack or the grain.
Seriously, there exists an alarming state of affairs. That sacks are short of requirements and are to be higher in price is beyond doubt. At present they are 11 c, and likely to go to 12c. The scarcity is said to be caused by a short jute crop the past two years, the extra (ill.) and last year (almost double that of the year before) which absorbed all the surplus leaving but a small supply to carry over. To add to the difficulty, along comes the “Frisco” disaster and $2,000,000 worth of jute sacks went up in smoke.
The case is so serious that dealers hesitate to take hold. At this place the Columbia Grain Co. is the only firm that will handle sacks. It appears, at present, that the man who does not order early will get left, for, if the large crop promised should materialize, there won’t be enough to go around.