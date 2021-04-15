This article from the Aug. 26, 1906 edition of the Douglas County Press tells of a gruesome murder, with details fitting a Western movie.
Held for Murder
Four Italians were brought up from Trinidad last Friday and lodged in jail here, three of them being held as witnesses and the other for murder. The latter is Nazzareno Civerchia, and the witnesses are Copez Lucca, Rossi Lorenzo and Rosario Ognibene.
The tragedy occurred Tuesday evening of last week. The man murdered was one of their own countrymen, Ciale Rossi. It appears that last October they had all been working together in that section and that Rossi had stolen a watch and some other things from his companions and skipped out. He went to Idaho, but returned last week, and as soon as he reappeared his former comrades proceeded to take summary vengeance upon him. Thinking him dead, they were conveying the body to a hiding place in the sagebrush when they were discovered by a cowboy.
Deputy sheriff Logan, who was at Quincy, was notified and, accompanied by Deputy Scheurle, he went at once to the scene and brought the body to Quincy. Examination showed that the man was still alive, but his brain was oozing from fractures in his skull made by the railroad picks in the hands of his savage assailants. He was taken to a hospital at Spokane and died there the next day.
The guilty men had scattered in an attempt to leave the country, but two of them were captured at Trinidad and two others were taken from a freight train at Wilson Creek. The trial will come on next week, and it looks now as though some Italian “patriot” was liable to take a trip to Walla Walla—or some other warm place.