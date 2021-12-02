This article is from the Dec. 1, 1921 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye for a few reasons.
Besides my fascination with the Prohibition Era, which I have previously discussed, I am wowed by how fast this case went from arrest to trial to sentencing. In the span of a week, Jachmus was arrested, tried and convicted, and sent to the state penitentiary for one to five years. A speedy trial was definitely a lot quicker a century ago.
Also, it caught my eye how the sheriff simply knew there must be a still on Jachmus’s property and he conveniently found the trap door to the operation in a cave nearby so quickly. It seems to me either the sheriff had an informant that was not mentioned in the article, or he had some other insider information on the still. Also, there was no mention of search warrants in the article. I am curious if the requirement for search warrants wasn’t as widely enforced at the time or if the article just neglected to mention them.
I noticed the big sentencing disparity between last week’s article, where a man was simply fined for transporting liquor, and this week’s article, where Jachmus was given a significant prison sentence for manufacturing liquor. I wonder if he was making the liquor the other man was transporting.
Finally, when looking up the names listed to see if I could find out any more about them online, I discovered that Sam Driver had quite a successful legal career. He wound up being made a federal judge by President Harry Truman, where he eventually became the Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington. That’s pretty impressive for a man who started out as a lawyer in our small town.
Jachmus gets from one to five years
Matt Jachmus, who resides about twenty-five miles southeast of here, was paid a visit by Sheriff Davis last Monday and placed under arrest and brought to town. Prosecuting Attorney Sam Driver preferred charges of bootlegging and his case was heard before Judge Hill yesterday. Jachmus was given a sentence by the judge of from one to five years at Walla Walla.
When Sheriff Davis arrived at the Jachmus farm, he began a search for liquor and found in the house only a small quantity in a bottle. He was sure, however, there was a still on the ranch, and later, while in a cave near the house, discovered a trap door in the floor, and on raising it, found the still, a quantity of liquor and considerable potato mash. This with other evidence he had, convicted the defendant and resulted in his going to the penitentiary.