This article is from the Nov. 10, 1921 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye for two reasons.
First, it struck me that a divorce was considered newsworthy. Unfortunately, today divorces are so commonplace that they barely merit a mention. However, 100 years ago this was such big news that the article found its way to the front page.
Secondly, I noticed the discussion about an Interlocutory Decree, which did not make the divorce finalized for six months. I did a web search of this decree and found at one time they were widely used to prevent both parties from immediately remarrying, with hopes that they would return to one another instead of waiting. I did not find any statistical data on how often this happened, but I would assume it wasn’t very successful.
Hougey granted decree of divorce
At a trial held before Judge Hill last week, in a suit for divorce brought by Theodore O. Hougey against Alta Hougey, his wife, an Interlocutory Decree was entered adjudging Mr. Hougey entitled to a divorce from his wife. Attorney Fred Kemp, of Wenatchee, appearing for the plaintiff.
This is one of the first cases under the new Divorce Act; and under the present law an absolute decree of divorce is not granted at the time of the trial, what is known as an Interlocutory Decree or order is entered showing which party is in the right. Then after the lapse of six months from the entry of the Interlocutory Decree, the final decree is entered dissolving the bonds of matrimony between the parties.
Mr. Hougey is a resident of Palisades and is well acquainted in that part of the county, where he has lived for many years.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.