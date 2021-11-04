This story is from the Oct. 13, 1921 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. This story caught my attention because of several cancellations that had to be made this past week for Waterville-Mansfield’s football and volleyball teams. Frankly, I do believe that I was having some sports withdrawals from our two very talented high school teams this year. This article took care of that. The recap was extremely detailed, including a play-by-play accounting of the game in an endless paragraph. It was obvious that by the end, the reporter was getting tired as he omitted names frequently near the end.
I did look for some volleyball results from this month both 100 and 50 years ago, but I only found our local football scores. This did make me pause and see when Title IX was signed into law. This was the landmark requirement to provide equal opportunities for both males and females. I was shocked to see that Former President Richard Nixon signed this law into existence in 1972. On a broader scale of what began as a simple search for some sports coverage, it amazes me that our daughters were not legally required to be given equal opportunities to our sons in the educational and the athletic arenas until 49 years ago! It is truly amazing how far our nation has come in less than half a century.
Waterville beats Leavenworth
The opening game of the season was played here last Friday on the local football field. The local high school defeated Leavenworth high with a score of 20 to 0. The game opened with Leavenworth receiving. Waterville down on 40 yard line. First down gain of 8 yards. Second down Davis makes yardage. First down line plunge gain 1 yard. Second don gain 2 yards on line plunge. Third Davies carries ball through line 4 yards. Porter makes yardage on end run. First down Davis carries ball through line for gain of 3 yards. Second Leslie makes 3 yards. Third Porter makes 2 yards on quarterback run. Fourth Minton makes yardage. First Davis makes 2 yards on line plunge. Second Fritts gains 1 yard on line plunge. Third Leavenworth off side penalized 10 yards. First Minton through line makes 2 yards. Second Minton through line makes touchdown. Leslie fails to kick goal. Leavenworth kicks to Waterville. Fritts down on 30 yard line. First down incomplete forward pass. Second fumble Waterville off side penalized 10 yards. Leavenworth’s ball. First down 2 yards on line plunge. Second down fumbled ball and regain. Third line plunge 2 yards. Fourth makes yardage on end run. End of the first quarter. First down gained 2 yards through line. Second down 8 yards. First down gained 3 yards on end run. Second down gained 10 yards on end run. Third Leavenworth penalized 10 yards for gains ball. First lose 1 yard on end run. Second line plunge gain 4 yards. Third team held 4 lose ball on down. First Leavenworth off sides penalized. Second lose ball on fumble. First Waterville gains 3 through the line. Second Davis makes 0 yards through the line. Third Leslie makes yardage. First lose 1 yard on end run. Second Fritts gains 5 yards through the line. Third Davis gains 4 yards on line plunge. Fourth Minton makes the yardage. End of the first half. Waterville kicks to Leavenworth. First down incompleted forward pass. Gain of 5 yards forward pass. Three penalized for being off sides. Fourth down Leavenworth punts. Down on 30 yard line. First down Minton gained 3 yards through line. Second Fritts gains 2 yards through line. Waterville makes yardage. First Porter gains 3 yards on quarterback run. Second Davis makes 3 yards on end run. Third Minton makes 3 yards. Fourth Waterville makes yardage. First Leavenworth holds team. Second Minton makes 3 yards through line plunge. Third team lose. Fourth Fritts makes touchdown through end run. Minton kicks goal. Waterville kicks Leavenworth receives. Leavenworth down on 20 yard line. First makes 2 yards on end run. Second held. Third gained 2 yards line plunge. Fourth failed to make yardage. End of third quarter. Waterville first down makes incompleted forward pass. Second gain 1 yard plunge. Third lose on end run. Fourth Minton punts, ball down on 20 yard line. First down gained 3 yards through line. Second played criss-cross. Leavenworth penalized for being off side. Third gained 4 yards. Fourth fumble Lester Leahy gains ball. First down loses 2 yards on end run. Second down lose 3 yards on end run. Third gains 5 yards on end run. Fourth makes yardage through line plunge. First Porter fumbles ball. Second incomplete forward pass. Third gains 3 yards on line plunge. Fourth failed to make yardage. Leavenworth ball. First gained 5 yards in end run. Second 4 yards line plunge. Third makes yardage. First gained 2 yards on line plunge. Second lose ball on fumble. First Fritts gains 4 yards on line plunge. Davis gains 5 yards through line. Third Minton makes yardage. First incompleted forward pass. Second incompleted forward pass. Third gains 3 yards on line plunge. Fourth failed to make yardage. Leavenworth ball. First gained 5 yards in end run. Second 4 yards line plunge Third makes yardage. First gained 2 yards on line plunge. Second lose ball on fumble. First Fritts gains 4 yards on line plunge. Davis gains 5 yards through line. Third Minton makes yardage. First incompleted forward pass. Second incompleted forward pass. Third Fritts makes touchdown. Minton takes ball. End of game. Score 20 to 0. Leavenworth backfield outweighed our backfield but lacked the speed and endurance of our backfield. Our line was heavier than theirs. The boys stated that the music was a help to them.
The school wishes to thank the businessmen of Waterville for closing the stores last Friday afternoon on account of the football game.