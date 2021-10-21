This story is from the Oct. 20, 1921 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. This story caught my attention for several reasons. First, this was the first of two consecutive weeks the paper reported on violence involving individuals related to Mansfield, which is surprising for a small town. The story from the second week’s violence was shared last week. Secondly, as I read through the article the magnitude of the tragedy involved in this series of events was shocking. Not only was one man left dead and another man’s life ruined when he chose to shoot his brother-in-law, the murderer’s wife and son were present and saw the act of violence. My heart breaks knowing that witnessing this single action would have affected the remainder of their lives. Reading that Albert Moor also beat his wife makes me hope that when I review the next few months of this paper from 1921, I will find that authorities captured this man and brought him to justice. There is also the tragedy that one of the last moments of Albert Moor’s brother, Everett, was spent learning of his brother’s heinous crimes. On a more detached note, my head is spinning from the number of commas used by the reporter who penned this article. There were eight in the first sentence alone!
On a much more serious note, if you are a victim of domestic abuse, please call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 immediately.
Former Douglas County man murdered brother-in-law
Albert S. Moor, who was a farmer in the Mansfield country until about a year ago, when his place was sold at a sheriff’s sale, shot and killed his brother-in-law, Clarence Gray, of Pateros, last Thursday, at the Milan Still ranch below Ewan, in Whitman County. The following account of the affair is taken from the St. John Journal:
“According to reports coming to this office the Moors, who came to this country about a year ago from Douglas County, had been having more or less trouble. Mrs. Moor, an expert horsewoman, had been riding at the various fairs and roundups ever the country, and her husband became jealous of the attentions paid her by other men, and, it is alleged beat her. About six weeks ago Gray, her brother, appeared on the scene from Pateros, in Okanogan County, taking sides, naturally, with his sister, which Moor didn’t like.
“Yesterday morning the three, with a young son of the Moors, were on their way to the Still farm to talk with Mrs. Still, Moor and the boy on a horse and Gray and his sister walking along beside them. Gray opened the gate on reaching the farm, and as he was closing it after the party passed through, Moor wheeled and shot, and after letting the boy off the horse, returned to his home and produced another pistol and a high-power Winchester, and when last seen was rapidly fading away in the west toward Marengo. His mount is said to be fast and sturdy and good for eighty miles a day or better.
“Dr. McIntyre, among others, was called from here and left for the scene at once. Every possible attention was given the wounded man, but he was too far gone and lived only a short time after the doctor arrived, although he was conscious and able to talk, telling disconnected bits of the trouble.
“The sheriff’s office was notified and Deputy Sheriff Marsch immediately started on the trail of the fugitive. County Coroner Goodrich and Prosecuting Attorney Weldon also went to the scene of trouble and the body of the murdered man was brought to St. John last night and placed in the Mott undertaking parlors. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made, but it is thought that the body will be held pending the arrival of a brother from Kentucky, said to be on his way here.
“Gray was unmarried and about 32 years of age. Both he and Moor were employed on the Henderson Bros. ranch.”
Sheriff Davis, of this county, was immediately notified of the murder. He was told to be on the lookout for Albert Moor, as he has two brothers in this county and it is thought he might come this way. Sheriff Davis and Deputy Schmitz went to the home of Everett Moor, a brother who resides east of Mansfield, Friday. They found Mr. Moor very ill. He died Saturday morning. Another brother, Aaron Moor, drives the stage between Mansfield and Delrio. They could find no trace of Albert, however, who is still at large as far as could be learned yesterday.
Clarence Gray, who was murdered, was also at one time a resident of Douglas County.