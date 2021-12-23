This article comes from the Dec. 22, 1921 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye for a few reasons.
Parents everywhere know that the Christmas season is filled with recitals, plays, and other holiday-centric activities for their kid. Apparently, a century ago things weren’t that much different. I chose one holiday presentation to write about, but this issue was full of Christmas extravaganzas featuring local children of the time. While this series often finds aspects of life that are much different than today, having families run from one Christmas recital to the next has apparently not changed too much over the last 100 years.
I chose this article over the others simply because I recognized some of the last names. While I am sure the others listed family names that are still in Waterville, this is the first one I came across with some of these recognized names. I hope this is a fun Christmas treat to those families as they get a glimpse of what their grandparents and great-grandparents were up to when they were children.
Christmas program
The Presbyterian Sunday School following the study period, will have a nice program for the entertainment of the school and visitors. Numerous Christmas recitations, songs, solos, duets, quartettes and dialogues will fill the hour. In the Beginners’ department, Clayton Knighton, Bobby Waterhouse, Ross Fillbrandt, and Billy Dahlke will have recitations, Arnold Dahlke and Jean Boppell a song. In the first primary, Milton Hildebrand will have a song and then there is a dialogue by nine boys and girls; the second primary has a dialogue, a recitation by Mary Alexander, a song by Winnie, Minnie and Emma Dahlke. Mrs. Will’s class of girls will have a pantomime song. Adda Wilson’s class of high school girls will have a quartette or sextette. The Junior boys will have recitations by Roy Osborne and Bethel Fraser, the Junior girls a song by Kathleen Boppell and a recitation by Edith Lindsay. The Women’s Bible class a quartette.
Rev. C. J. Boppell will be present and make a talk. The collection this time will be for homework.
