This article is from the Nov. 10, 1921 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye for a few reasons.
First, while I have read about and seen many animals aid our law enforcement animals and our military, this is the first time I have read about sheep making the assist. I certainly hope that this flock of sheep was given a special treat after assisting in the Sheriff’s arrest. Especially considering that if the bootlegger had run in his car, he could have easily hurt somebody on accident in his attempt to flee. Evidently, these sheep were pro-prohibition.
Secondly, as I have previously discussed I am fascinated with the prohibition. The prohibition amendment was the only Constitutional amendment that was ever overturned with another amendment to the Constitution. Indeed, the era of prohibition did more harm than good. It led to an influx of organized crime in our country and some of the most brutal crime sprees in our country’s history.
Finally, it wows me how steep the penalties for violating prohibition were. Next week, I will examine a story where the offender was sent to jail. In this week’s article, the penalty was a $250 fine. That’s the equivalent of about $3,860 today. The fact that the offender was able to pay the fee and leave also shows just how profitable bootlegging could be.
Sheep aided Sheriff in making arrest
One day last week Sheriff Davis got wind of a man who was supposed to be traveling in a Hudson car with a quantity of liquor in his possession. He immediately left here for the locality where he was supposed to pass, and when northeast of town some distance, he ran into a large band of sheep. County Agriculturist F. H. Zentner was with him, and Mr. Davis was complaining because he was being held up by the sheep when in such a hurry, but when about half way through the flock along came the Hudson car. When the two cars met both were surrounded by sheep, and it was a simple matter for Mr. Davis to step out and look in the Hudson, which he did, and found a fine supply of liquor.
The man gave his name as G. S. Howard, of Yakima Wash. He was brought before Justice of the Peace A. J. Davis and pled guilty to the charge of having liquor in his possession unlawfully. S. M. Driver, prosecuting attorney for Douglas County, appearing for the state. Howard was fined $250.00 and costs, which he paid.
He told the boys that meeting those sheep was certainly an unfortunate happening for him, for had he been in a position to speed his car, he would have been hard to catch.