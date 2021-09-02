This article is from the Sept. 1, 1921 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. This article attracted my attention for a few reasons. First it is an example of how important local businesses are to small towns such as ours. Without the Citizens Fuel Club, the Waterville Railroad, which was the primary means of shipping freight and passengers at the time. Also, this article shows just how important the railway was to the town. From 1902 until 1910, the primary method of bringing goods to Waterville was via a tram with large steel buckets. An example of these can be seen at the museum in town. Unfortunately, the agriculture slump in the 1920’s followed by the growing prominence of automobiles led to a shift in focus away from the Waterville Railroad. A chunk of the railroad was wiped out after the flood in 1948. Finally, in 1985 the Burlington Northern, which had taken over the line, stopped service on the Mansfield-Douglas line, leaving our plateau without railroad service ever since.
Out Of Coal Business; Aid Waterville R. R.
The Columbia Valley Lumber Company have leased their bunkers and sold their stock of coal to the Citizens Fuel Club and have taken over the wood business conducted by the later company. By this arrangement the Columbia Valley people retire from the coal business at Waterville, but continue the handling of wood and building materials as formerly, and the Citizens Fuel Club handle nothing but coal at Waterville.
The amount of traffic on the Waterville Railway for the past four years has been insufficient to pay operating expenses and the road has been suffering a deficit for each year. In addition to the losses from operation it has no funds with which to maintain its roadbed and has reached the point where it can not run much longer without some assistance from some other source. The Citizens Fuel Club was organized some time ago to handle the coal coming over the road to Waterville, with the idea of using the profits from the retailing of this coal to maintain the railroad’s track. At a mass meeting of the citizens held some time ago, it was decided that this was the only practical method of meeting the deficit and insure the road’s operation.
The Columbia Valley Lumber Company realized that the continuance of the railroad was necessary to the permanence of Waterville and the farm values of the surrounding country, and accordingly withdrew from the local retail coal business in order that the profits from this business might go to the railroad. This is a great sacrifice on their part and as it was done in the interests of our community, the people will greatly appreciate it and should reciprocate to the fullest extent.
The Citizens Fuel Club’s profits will all go to the aid of the Waterville Railway with the result that the coal consumer will get as good service at as reasonable a price as formerly and the railroad will be maintained without any additional cost to the residents of Waterville and farmers tributary. The coal consumer and the man whose business and property values depend upon the continued operation of the Waterville Railway are one and the same person and there can be no good reason why every one who buys his coal at Waterville should not buy it from the Citizens Fuel Club and at the same time pay the deficit on the road without any additional cost to the coal consumer.
The people are supporting the Fuel Club very loyally and with the fine spirit shown by the Columbia Valley Lumber Company it looks as though the railroad can be kept going and the serious situation confronting the town, be averted.