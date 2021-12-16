This article comes from the Dec. 1, 1921 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye for a few reasons.
The first thing that made me take pause is the obvious shock of Mansfield’s bank being opened one day and suddenly closed the next. While the entirety of the three stories make it clear that the process was not sudden, to the average citizen in Mansfield this closing likely appeared to have happened out of nowhere. Banks were and still are a place where people put their money for security, but this closing made those customers’ deposits anything but secure. There was no certainty when the people could get their money and it was not even a guarantee that everyone would get everything they had deposited according to the articles. Although, it appeared likely that everyone would get their money back. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which currently insures accounts up to $250,000 each, was not formed until 1933 after 9,000 banks had failed. So, in 1921 there was no federal guarantee protecting anybody’s accounts. Fortunately, it appears the Mansfield State Bank had a bond in place to help protect their customers to some degree.
I was also saddened by the timing of the bank’s closure. While the Christmas season was not as consumer heavy as it is today, there was a certain amount of consumerism tied to the holiday a century ago. The Empire-Press papers from the three dates listed above were full of advertisements advertising Christmas items to buy. However, with the closing of the bank’s doors, the people of Mansfield now were scrambling to find ways to purchase the essentials of living, and they weren’t even sure how they were going to be able to get those essentials.
Unfortunately, the issues with the Mansfield State Bank in 1921 was only a precursor of hardships to come for financial institutions and the people of our country. The Great Depression was less than 10 years away from finding its way to the United States.
Mansfield bank failed to open today
News reached here this morning that the Mansfield State Bank failed to open its doors today, having been closed by the state bank examiner. This news came as quite a surprise for it was thought that its condition was better than last year. The trouble seems to have been caused by the bank’s correspondent, which was the First National Bank of Seattle, which ceased to extend credit.
A. L. Rogers, of this city, who is a stockholder of the Mansfield bank, was ready to leave for Seattle yesterday, but was called to Mansfield and is on the ground today.
The state and county deposits in the Mansfield bank are guaranteed by bond, and it is probable that there will be sufficient funds after an assessment of the stockholders is made, to pay the deposits. The bank was not a member of the Depositors Guarantee Fund of the State of Washington
The officers of the Mansfield bank have put up a desperate fight to save the institution, but the conditions made it impossible. Mansfield must have a bank and there will probably be a re-organization shortly.