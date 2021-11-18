This article is from the Nov. 13, 1921 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. This article attracted my attention for two reasons, there is a similarity between our housing market a century ago and today, and there is a beauty in the writing of this article that calls out to be shared again.
The attractiveness of moving to Douglas County and Waterville is currently on an upward trend, much like it was 100 years ago. The benefits of the beauty of our area and home prices that are less expensive than many areas is something that homebuyers consistently are drawn to. Whenever the housing market takes an upward trend, it makes sense for a hidden gem like ours to see people from other areas drawn to it. I love seeing correlations in life that remind me that things are cyclical. It helps to encourage me that when aspects of life aren’t going well it is only a matter of time before things take a turn for the better.
Secondly, I love the beauty of the writing in this article. Often, I find myself laughing at extremely long sentences, incomplete thoughts or sentences, and passages that do not make much sense when I am looking for articles for this section. However, the author of this article obviously took pride in our state and our county. The author described the beauty of our area in such a way that I couldn’t help but feel drawn to the good aspects of Washington. It left me looking out my windows at the peaks of Badger Mountain that help to create sunrises with deep colors and immense beauty along with the fields to the west of my house that next year will produce endless amber waves of grain. It left me thinking about the good parts about our state, county, and town that attracted my family here in the first place. An article that can create such warm and positive feelings, even though it was written 100 years ago, deserves to be shared again.
As an easterner sees us | Washington the Mecca for the thousands of home seekers.
To an easterner the name Washington is synonymous for all that is great and good. Therefore, when an eastern man comes to Washington he is at once very much impressed with its greatness and richness, containing as it does within its borders a large inland sea capable of carrying on an immense commerce; with some of the loftiest snow clad peaks, delighting the eye for majesty and grandeur, with its rich and fertile valleys, capable of the highest production; its mighty grazing plains and immense wheat fields, orchards, farms and rich mines. With all these it seems that an all wise Providence seen to it that this favored spot should be held to the last that new fame and luster might be added to that immortal name Washington.
The eastern man who comes to Washington is soon impressed with the mighty possibilities. Its cheap and fertile land attract the farmer; it’s rich plains the stockman, while its forests, mines and abundance of water power offer unlimited scope for the manufacturer and miner.
The eastern man of keen perception soon grasps all these possibilities and soon becomes the energetic citizen which has done so much to build up the great west.
The emigration has already set this way and more will follow. This is in evidence on our streets every day where new faces are constantly seen, and all are looking with the view of locating here to pursue their various avocations. If no disaster overtakes the country Washington and Douglas County in particular will receive a large number of new settlers in the next few years. The cheap and fertile soil of Douglas County will attract the people and a great responsibility rests upon the people of this county to see that each newcomer has a chance to investigate the merits of our rich domain.