This article is from the Oct. 6, 1921 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. This article attracted my attention as I was just looking at items needed to be covered at the first Booster Club meeting of the school year. While this article is about the formation of Waterville’s Parent-Teachers Association, the PTA ended just a few years ago. Meanwhile, the Booster Club has picked up the PTA’s focus and folded the mission of supporting Waterville’s teachers into the overall mission of the Booster Club. It is fascinating reading an article from 100 years ago telling about the first steps in Waterville area residents beginning organizations to support those tasked with teaching our children.
To Organize Parent-Teachers Association
A meeting was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. M. B. Howe on Monday evening and attended by about thirty people, for the purpose of considering plans and discussing the advisability of organizing a Parent-Teachers Association in Waterville.
The meeting was opened by L. L. Sellers, who stated the object and called for the nomination of a chairman. M. B. Howe was chosen, and Miss Anise Hawks selected as secretary. Mr. Howe, in his propitious remarks voiced a feeling that proved to be the general sentiment of those present. Other speakers followed, among whom were, Prof. Henderson, Dr. Winstanley, Mrs. Ellis, Rev. Bopell, Mr. Waterhouse, F. Z. Alexander, Mr. Bowersox and Rev. Newham. Parents and teachers alike expressed themselves in favor of a program of constructive helpfulness and co-operation. A committee on organization, composed of the following, was named: Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Ellis, F. Z. Alexander, Prof. Henderson and Rev. Newham. This committee is to suggest names for officers and outline plans to perfect an organization, and report said recommendations at a general mass meeting of those interested in the association, to be held at the high school auditorium next Monday evening.
