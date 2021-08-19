This article is from the Aug. 11, 1921 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. This article attracted my attention because it shows that while most things in our world are vastly different from 100 years ago, some things have not changed. Just as they are doing right now, teachers in our town a century ago were preparing for a new school year. Fortunately, teachers’ wages have improved over the years and they no longer require local homeowners to provide them room and board. For a more in depth look at local education around the turn of the century, the Douglas County Museum in Waterville just announced they have expanded their education display that among other things contains a school dress from 1903 and an 8th grade exam. Do you think you could pass the test? You can stop the museum and check your knowledge.
Waterville Schools Open September 6
The Waterville school will open September 6. Preparations are being made at the building for the renewal of school and the following corps of teachers will oversee various departments of the school:
Superintendent, G. W. Henderson.
Latin and History, Mrs. Hallie Anderson.
Home Economics, Elizabeth Weeks.
History, not filled.
English, Eloise McKay.
English, not filled.
Science, M. H. Ringstad.
Manual Training, A. O. Strauch.
Mathematics, Elsie Ayres.
Commercial, Orpha Hennich.
Art and History, Evelyn Pattison.
Sixth grade, Adda Wilson.
Fifth grade, Anise Hawks.
Fourth grade, Mrs. McDonald.
Third grade, not filled.
Second grade, Christie Rierson.
First A grade, Mrs. A. O. Strauch.
First B grade, Miss Ruth Ollis.
Goll school, Mrs. Mary Leahy.
Star school, Miss Mamie Hicks.
The corps of teachers has been selected from a large number of applicants and is the product of the best universities and normal schools. Every indication points to the best conditions for a successful year of school with a large increased attendance. Parents and pupils are urged to arrange their affairs so as to permit registration for the first day of school. This is necessary in order to get the best class arrangement even though a student may be required to complete urgent work for a time thereafter.
The superintendent’s office will open during the week August 29 to September 2 for consultation with parents and pupils regarding the arrangement of their work. Any citizens who are in a position to give room or board to teachers will kindly give names to superintendent of school by phone or mail. For course of study or further detail, write Sup. C. W. Henderson.