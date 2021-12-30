This article comes from the Dec. 29, 1921 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye for a very simple reason. This article is from the last Empire Press published in 1921 and it contains good news. We have been inundated with political strife, disease, uncertainty, scandals, and other bad news throughout this past year. But, with the beginning of a new year we have a new opportunity to put a little more positive into our lives. It never hurts to start a movement like that early, and what better way to begin a season of new hope than celebrating again instances of love.
Wedding bells are ringing
Dan McLane and Mrs. Cassie Fron were married in Seattle Tuesday, December 20, and returned to Winthrow the following day. They will make their home at old Lamoine, on the J. W. Cunningham ranch on which Mr. McLane has a lease. The Banner joins their many other friends in congratulations and best wishes.
Edgar H. Scott and Mrs. Mary F. Riley were married at Waterville Monday afternoon, December 19, Rev. Fr. Condon performing the ceremony. The bride has been a resident of the Winthrow community for several years. The groom is a stationary engineer who recently came to Douglas County to work with the road crew building the Sunset Highway across Moses Coulee. Their many friends, including The Banner, extend congratulations.
J. Rufus Marney and Miss Virginia Worthington left here Thursday morning for Spokane and will be married on Christmas day. The bride is filling her second term as teacher in the Winthrow schools. During her employment here she has endeared herself to the people of the community, all of whom will be glad to know that she will remain with us. The groom – well everybody knows Rufus. He is the local manager for the Macdonald Grain Co., and has been here since the company’s predecessors opened their warehouse. He is one of the steady young men of the community and worthy of the bride he has won. After the ceremony they will take a trip to Seattle, after which they will reside in Winthrow. Their friends, who are as numerous as their acquaintances, will extend sincere congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Marney. – Winthrow Banner.
Married in Seattle
On Sunday, December 25, at Seattle, occurred the marriage of Mildred Pauline, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. U. G. Murphy of that city, to Winfield L. Henderson, son of Prof. and Mrs. G. W. Henderson, of this city.
Mr. and Mrs. Henderson and daughter, Gene, left here Saturday to attend the wedding.
Winfield taught in the high school here last year and has many friends who will join this paper in extending congratulations.
They will be at home to their friends after January 1, at Renton, Washington, where the bridegroom is employed as a teacher.