This article comes from the Jan. 26, 1922 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. In truth I cannot remember why it originally caught my eye when I picked it out when perusing articles several weeks ago. However, as I drove through town shortly before writing this article, I realized just how pertinent this story was.
As I drove around town this evening, I found myself looking at the former site of Kopey’s Garage wondering when the property will host a new business. Then, I was saddened to see the going out of business sign at Pioneer Park Deli. I found myself thinking about this past week’s sale announcement of Coyote Pass Café and a recent conversation I had with another local business owner about how difficult our state’s business taxes have made it for small businesses. I started looking around at storefronts throughout our downtown have not housed a business in years. Frankly, the drive was depressing.
This article reminded me that things weren’t always so tough for our town’s businesses. There was a time when our downtown was flourishing. There was a time when things were so good in our town, that we could support businesses much larger than we can today. This thought brought hope to my soul, even during a time when owning a business is extremely tough and conditions are not ideal for small business owners. This is because business, much like life, is cyclical. Times may be tough for our local business owners today, but it is only a matter of time before conditions improve and Waterville is once again able to be the home of a main street full of thriving businesses once again. It may not feel like this right now, but for those able to make it through the rough years, better times will eventually find their way back to our region.
Waterville Auto Co. had good year
At the annual meeting of the stockholders of the Waterville Auto Company, held last week, two new directors were elected, Dr. J. H. Winstanlcy and C. S. Valentine. The old members of the board, who hold over, are Dr. J. W. Adams, H. N. Willcox, and H. J. Laymance. P. E. Wainscott was again elected manager.
Mr. Wainscott received much praise for the efficient manner in which he has conducted the business. The company discounted every bill for goods purchased during 1921, and despite the bad conditions for that period, find the business in good shape.
It was the opinion of those interested in the company that the readjustment in prices of cars had proceeded to such an extent that 1922 would be a good year, and there would be no cause for people who intend to buy to wait for further reductions.
Another encouraging feature was the fact that the Sunset Highway would be completed this spring and a heavy travel should come this way during the summer. Their splendid garage building and ability to give service should add much to the 1922 business.
Mr. Wainscott, by persistent effort, has cleaned up all the used cars and dead stock, adjusted the company’s liabilities and assets in a business like manner and is entitled to much commendation for taking the company’s affairs over in the condition they were in and bringing it through these bad times has he has done. The company is now on the road to a permanent prosperity under his management.