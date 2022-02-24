This article comes from the March 23, 1922 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye because I am biased towards baseball. While the sport may not be as popular today as it was a century ago, our high school team still comes out annually looking to compete, improve, and have some fun along the way. While I would love to have 50 people try out for our high school teams today, I recognize the game is not for everybody and I am thankful that our high school has an expanded spring sports offering, including softball, track and field, and golf, a new offering this year. This wide array of sports helps ensure the high school student athletes from Waterville and Mansfield have plenty of opportunities to get out and get active with their classmates.
High school to have fast baseball team
The first organized meeting of High School Baseball was held Monday. About fifty aspirants turned out. Among them are Friel and Smith, p; Fritts c; Taylor and Porter 1b; Wilcox ss; Davis 3b; Minton cf; and Thulean lf. All of last year’s team.
Coach Henderson gave the team a short talk on the rudiments of baseball. He emphasized the importance of proper early training.
The team, although losing some valuable players through graduates, is in better shape than any previous year. A second baseman and a few pitchers are developing to take the place of last year’s men.
The schedule for this season includes many of the best teams in this territory. Wenatchee, Cashmere, Chelan, Okanogan and Bridgeport will play our nine.
Smoky Friels, alias “How can you hit ‘em when you can’t see ‘em?” Vamp Leslie, alias “My eyes are always on the diamond???” and Sleepy Smith, alias “The Winthrow Banner,” are all out to gain honors as pitchers.
As rumor has it, there will be no town team, and the high school team sincerely believes that they will show the local fans some real baseball.
