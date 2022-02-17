This article comes from the March 9, 1922 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye for a simple reason. The picture of our small town once forming committees to investigate new opportunities for tourism seems strange to me. While our town is a hidden paradise, we don’t exactly have a lot to attract tourists nowadays. Albeit our annual NCW Fair is a must attend and attracts people from all over and our Ski Hill on Badger Mountain is worth a visit from those in nearby towns. We have many events for locals and our Mainstreet Association has been continually looking for more events to attract people for a few hours on weekends when our weather is good. Still, we don’t have enough big events to justify having local committees look into new locals for tourists to stay. Things were quite a bit livelier a century ago.
Chamber of Commerce elects officers
The annual meeting of the Waterville Chamber of Commerce was held at the I. O. O. F. Hall last Friday evening. While the attendance was not as large as in years past, there was a goodly number present.
The meeting was called to order by J. W. Woolverton, president, and its purpose stated.
The first thing of importance to be taken up was the secretary’s report of receipts and expenditures. This report showed that for the year $1,615.03 had been received and disbursed. The club has been able to meet its obligations and pay of old debts of the Fair Association and base ball team and we are now square with the world. This old indebtedness amounted to about $300, and to get rid of it was cause for much rejoicing.
The election of officers resulted in D. M. Fraser being chosen president. The following were selected as members of the governing board: C. J. Stanley, L. M. Smith, T. S. Hedges and W. H. Fraser.
The matter of a new tourist camp and getting tourist travel routed over the Sunset Highway were discussed at length. A committee was appointed to investigate the camp site question and report to the governing board later.
A motion was made and carried that a committee be appointed to confer with the county commissioners in regard to getting a road over Badger Mountain.
There being no further business the meeting adjourned, and a lunch was served by the entertainment committee composed of A. R. Dickson and R. A. Thompson.
