This article comes from the Jan. 19, 1922 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye because while social groups are not as common now, it wasn’t too long ago that they were common place and a big deal to belong to. As a child, I remember my parents belonging to some and attending events held by these social groups was a big deal. This particular event sounds like quite the gathering. I also like this article because it names a lot of members of our community from a century ago. I think this helps us think about family members who have long since left us as more than pictures on a wall.
Joint installation is a social event
Last Friday evening was another social event long to be remembered by the Royal Neighbors and Modern Woodman in Waterville, and not only the members, but many others, as each member had been privileged to invite their husband, wife or sweetheart.
The work by both orders was impressive and entertaining from start to finish. The Royal Neighbors being favored by the Woodman, the Installing Officer Nancy M. Jordan and Ceremonial Marshal Virginia Hathaway, proceeded with the installation of the following officers for the ensuing term:
Oracle, Annette Osborne; Vice Oracle, Agnes Barber; Past Oracle, Ada Helbig; Chancellor, Myrtl Conners; Recorder, Emma Murdock; Receiver, Julia Will; Marshal, Flora Johnston; Inner Sentinel, Lora Fraser; Outer Sentinel, June Scaife; Manager, Ida Mueller. Graces’ – Faith Lulo Speed; Modesty, Mattie Roth; Unselfishness, Helen Fraser; Courage, Bertha Lytle; Endurance, Mary C. Davis; Assistant Marshal, Clara Murdock.
The floor work, as well as the drill team, proved very interesting and much credit is due the captain and team for the efficient work displayed, which was loudly applauded by the assembly.
But all honor does not stop with the ladies, for the Woodsman’s ceremony was impressive, and the members sure know how to handle the work. The captain and his team showed up well in the floor work. Installing Officer A. W. Somes and Installing Escort Oscar Deattley proceeded to install the officers for the ensuing term, who were:
Venerable Consul, Henry Fraser; Past Consul, A. B. Brett; Worthy Adviser, George Harsh; Escort Harold Brazel; Clerk, Rex Price; Banker, A. L. Barnes; Watchman, George Speed; Outer Sentinel, Fred Carpenter; Trustees, Alva Barber and Henry Greer.
The members had spared nothing to make the hall attractive and the decorations were above the average. One particular feature which proved this was the Camp Fire Bank, which was designed and built by L. F. Helbiz, with the assistance of Electrician Charles Osborne, and the colors of the orders were given in the continuous glow of the camp fire. After the installation the hall was rearranged, and the thirteen slide picture display was thrown on the screen with Frank Carroll as the operator. The beautiful teachings of the order being exemplified and the members answering a description of the same routine. The Rock of Ages which was shown in the seven flashes, was sung in chorus by the members.
This did not complete the entertainment for at this intermission the Venerable Consul announced that a banquet was being served in the dining room of the Masonic Hall, and that dancing would be the diversion in the adjoining room with cards and games in the lodge hall. Plates were laid for about 225 guests. From this time on everyone seemed to have a more enjoyable time than his neighbor. Dancing continued until in the wee hours of the morning, when everyone expressed themselves to the Modern Woodman and the Royal Neighbors as being royal entertainers.
The music was furnished by the High School orchestra and Bartholomew’s string band.