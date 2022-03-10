This article comes from the March 16, 1922 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye because I have noticed a strong focus on tourism in Waterville and the surrounding areas throughout many articles in the first quarter of 1922. During this time, the use of automobiles was still relatively new and growing towards becoming common place. Ford’s first conveyor-based assembly lines were made in 1913, aiding in the rapid growth of automobile purchases. It makes sense that the tourism focus would be growing and evolving still in 1922 and it is an interesting insight into history to see how this growing industry changed our small town and its approaches to attracting visitors.
Boosters met in Wenatchee Tuesday
Representatives from the towns of Wilbur, Almira, Coulee City, Leavenworth, Cashmere and Waterville met in Wenatchee Tuesday, for the purpose of organizing to bring more travel over the Sunset Highway this year. The meeting was held at the Wenatchee Commercial Club rooms, following the Club’s Tuesday noonday luncheon.
Waterville was represented by P. E. Wainscott, M. H. Davison, C. J. Stanley, M. B. Howe, T. A. Throp, C. A. Wilson, E. Madeson, John McKay, Harold Eddins and the Empire-Press editor. John Gellatly, chairman of the Wenatchee Road committee presided. The meeting was called to order at about 1:30 and for a couple of hours the question was discussed from all angles. It was decided to form a permanent organization, each town to have a representative on the executive board and they to elect a president, vice president, secretary-treasurer.
Mr. Adams, of Spokane, representing the National Parks Highway Association, was present, and told of the work the association is doing. He showed stereopticon views that had been shown through the East the past winter. Beautiful views of Pine and Corbaley canyons were features of these lectures. They are in color and certainly are attractive and have places Waterville on the map in this advertising. Mr. Adams assured our delegation that there would be no attempt to route travel over other roads this year, and that we could depend on getting an absolutely square deal.
The local delegation chose C. J. Stanley as Waterville’s representative and Mr. Stanley was chosen president of the new organization. J. L. Tucker of Coulee City was made vice president and Mr. Clearman, secretary of the Wenatchee Commercial Club was made secretary-treasurer. The organization was named The Sunset Highway Division of the National Parks Highway Association. They immediately went to work on plans for the summer campaign. It was definitely decided to erect signs 30x40 feet at Davenport, where the road connects with the North Central Highway, and also where the road branches to enter Blewett pass this side of Cle Elum. There will also be a large sign placed at Hartline.
The different towns are going to join together with Wenatchee in getting out literature with appropriate views and guides for the tourists.
The question of placing a man at Spokane for the summer was voted down for the present, at least. Should it develop, however, that matter will be taken up again.
As guests of the Wenatchee Commercial Club, we were treated very fine. There was a splendid spirit of cooperation manifested and the meeting was as successful as any kind we have attended.