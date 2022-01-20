This article comes from the Jan. 26, 1922 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye for many reasons.
First, while the vote was about a bond, there was discussion of a school levy as well. With an upcoming vote on renewing our current school levy, I had assumed that the need for our school to receive additional help from our community was a newer issue caused by shortcomings from our state leadership; however, this letter reveals that our school has always relied on financial support from our community, and our community has continually stepped up and provided the necessary financial commitment to the students of Waterville.
Also, I am surprised how unstable our school’s finances were a century ago. Without a bond to supplement the levy, our town’s school looks like it would have failed. I am thankful that our school is now more financially stable than it was 100 years ago. While our school may still require a local levy to meet maintenance costs, the amount needed is much more predictable and the members of our community do not have to worry about filling unexpected gaps in school funding. That is a positive reflection of our district’s current leadership.
Vote on school bonds Saturday
Waterville, Washington
January 23, 1922
To the Voters of School District 105, Douglas County, Washington
The Directors of the school district have called an election to be held at the school house in Waterville, Washington on Saturday, the 28th day of January 1922 between the hours of one and eight o’clock p. m., for the purpose of determining whether the district shall issue bonds in the sum of $20,000.00 to refund outstanding warrant indebtedness of the district.
There is an outstanding bond indebtedness of $36,000.00 bearing interest at 5 percent which will be retired by 1933. This indebtedness will not be affected by the new proposed issue. There is an outstanding warrant indebtedness of $32,514.62. However, after deducting certain credits, the actual net warrant indebtedness is about $15,000.00 or $16,000.00. The purpose of proposed issue of bonds is to take up this actual warrant indebtedness and some of the remaining outstanding warrants. The new bonds will be issued in serial order of $2,000.00 each, one bond falling due each year until paid, making the bond issue for ten years. The district will have the option to take up any or all of these bonds at any time after one year. The bonds will be sold to the highest bidder, and can not be issued to draw more than six percent interest nor sold below par.
We respectfully recommend a favorable vote on this bond issue because it is good business. Remember, it is not the creation of a new debt but simply refunding a debt already in existence and at a lower rate of interest. The issuance of the bonds will place the affairs of the district on a more business like basis than at present and at the same time will provide a definite program for the payments of the debts of the district. It is thought that the present three mill levy or at most four mills for bond purposes on the present valuation will retire both bond issues in ten or eleven years.
The board feels that they can assure you that the peak of high expenditures has been reached and that the natural tendency will be a marked decrease. In fact, the decrease has already commenced. The cost of maintaining the schools for this year will be at least $5,000 less than last year. The deficit which occurred last year was due to a failure of expected revenues and was beyond the control of the board. Space forbids a detailed explanation of the cause of this deficit. The failure of revenues was not apparent until most of the year had elapsed and too late in fact to ask for an additional levy to meet the deficit. It should be noted in this that our levies have been far under those of most districts of the state for the same period of time. The board have no apologies to offer for this situation but will be glad to explain more in detail personally to any one who desires further information. Bear in mind that the board is not asking authority to issue the bonds for the purpose of giving them an opportunity of creating – further indebtedness. Under the circumstances this will not be necessary, and it is not the desire of the board.
Give this matter careful consideration and then come to the polls and either vote your approval or disapproval of the proposed bond issue.
Respectfully,
W. M. Jones
H. C. Godlove
O. R. Hopewell
Directors