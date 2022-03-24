This article comes from the Feb. 9, 1922 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye early on this year, because at the time the COVID-19 virus was keeping a large percentage of our town’s students and staff out of school. This short article reminds us that our small piece of the world has never been immune to the larger viral outbreaks that occur far too often, whether they be influenza, the Spanish Flu, or COVID-19.
The second thing that caught my eye was the fact that the only serious case was referred to simply as the Gritsch baby. I love that our town was so small that this simple reference could be considered enough to reasonably assume that everybody in Waterville would know exactly who was being talked about. That is something that would not be found in larger towns and cities.
Many are sick
During the past week a mild form of influenza has spread quite rapidly over this community. The number of those absent from school yesterday was reported to be eighty. Local physicians today reported that there were fewer cases the past couple of days, and that it was probable that the high point had been reached. The Gritsch baby is the only serious case reported. Dr. Adams, county health officer, estimated this morning that there were about 100 cases in the community. There were thirty-eight cases reported last week.
