This article comes from the Feb. 16, 1922 edition of the Waterville Empire Press. It caught my eye for a few reasons.
Primarily, this article celebrates the hard work of our local young adults a century ago as well as the commitment to high standards of education that our local schools had a century ago. This can still be seen today in our schools and this article is another testament to our school's legacy in putting our town’s school children first.
Also, this article highlights once again the achievements of Waterville schools under Superintendent Henderson. Over the last year, I have found many articles highlighting the high achievements of Waterville schools under his tenure. He helped modernize education in our town and point it in an upward direction. Having superintendents who consistently look to update and better educate the children of our town is something we have continued to be blessed with, even through today.
Local high school ranks high
The following communication from the University of Washington was received by Supt. G. W. Henderson during the past week:
University of Washington, Seattle.
February 8, 1922
Mr. G. W. Henderson, Superintendent
Waterville High School,
Waterville, Washington.
Sign up for the Daily Headlines
Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
My dear Mr. Henderson:
It gives me pleasure to inform you that the Waterville High School is included in the list of Washington high schools whose graduates gained the highest average standings in the freshman class of the University in the year 1920-1921.
A place in this list is an honor both to the school and to the graduates whose University records have been directly responsible for this showing.
Very truly yours,
E. B. STEVENS
Executive Secretary.
Waterville High School has been placed on the honor list as the result of the record shown above. The position on this list is number eleven. The schools selected are those which are placed in the upper quartile of their classification by the weighted average grade of their graduates.
It certainly is a credit, an honor and a privilege to have our local school mentioned as it is in this article. Perhaps few of the people in the community realize the high standard and efficiency of work which has been and is being accomplished by the Waterville schools.
When one stops to consider that the basis for our college work is the preparation made in our high schools, then one realizes the great significance of the work accomplished by the local high school.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.