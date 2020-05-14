This selection from the May 15, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press comes from The Sagamore, a collection of contributions from Waterville School students. I am wondering if Waterville students also had the chance to be a part of the Apple Blossom royal court at that time. According to the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival website, the Apple Blossom queen in 1930 was Shirley Foster. Princesses were Margaret Bird and Helen Carol.
The Blossom Carnival
Arriving in Wenatchee Thursday afternoon, the princesses were taken to the Hotel Columbia, where they became acquainted with each other and with their chaperones. At dinner, which was served in the dining room of the hotel, each girl was presented with a small pink apple pin, a souvenir of the occasion. At 8 o’clock, attired in the royal robes, the court proceeded to the city park. Here they were first presented to the people. Following the pageant and fireworks came the Queen’s Ball held in the Auditorium.
The Coronation of Queen Shirley took place Friday morning, after which pictures of the queen’s court were taken. At noon, lunch was served in the Chamber of Commerce building. The afternoon was spent in resting and preparing for the evening pageant. Those who wished to attend the dance after the pageant were accompanied by the chaperones to the auditorium.
Saturday morning the parade again took place. This was followed by the princesses’ luncheon in the dining room of the Columbia Hotel. The luncheon was very beautifully carried out in the Apple Blossom color scheme of pink and green by Mrs. L.O. Anderson. Saturday afternoon part of the girls went for an airplane ride while the rest attended a matinee. Although this concluded the active part of the queen’s court in the festival, some of the princesses remained overnight and returned home Sunday.
This was the conclusion to a very enjoyable fête during which many new acquaintances were made. Everything had been provided for the pleasure of Queen Shirley and her court and no queen was ever more luxurious in her royal wisdom.