Below are two selections from the Sept. 11, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. The first selection is about some boys who thought they could get away without paying for their gas. Then as now, one wonders how some crooks can think they will get away so easily. Then there are some selections of news from Douglas. School had started there with two women continuing on as instructors.
Seattle boys arrested here
Maurice Bouwens, 18, Seattle, and Joe Leslie, 16, Seattle, were arrested in Waterville on a petit larceny charge Monday.
Bouwens and Leslie drove into the Larsen Service Station at Farmer and ordered 13 gallons of gas. They asked the attendant to bring them some candy and while she was doing this they drove away. Sheriff Boddy was called and stopped the boys as they reached Waterville.
They pleaded guilty and were given 30 days in jail by Justice M. Toler.
They were also found to be carrying concealed weapons and were fined $100 each and costs.
Douglas
Public schools opened last Tuesday. Mrs. W. Friel of Waterville returned for her third successive term here, teaching the four higher grades. Miss Esther Sydon of Tacoma teaches the four lower grades for her second term here. Attendance is already larger than last year, a total of 28 pupils in the two rooms.
Mr. and Mrs. August Swarat and family moved this week from their farm home southeast of Douglas to their land a few miles west of Withrow. A better water supply is found there and their new home is close to Withrow High School.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Truby of Seattle came for a short visit at the home of her mother, Elizabeth Willms, on Monday, returning Tuesday by car.
The Rev. C. Zimmerman returned to Douglas last week after spending the month of August at Missoula, Montana, and other points in western Montana doing church work there.