This article from the Dec. 4, 1930 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press discusses the difficulty of unequal funding between rich and poor school districts. It’s strange that 90 years later the problem still plagues state lawmakers and educators.
KNOW YOUR SCHOOLS
By H.A. Scarborough
As has been pointed out in recent articles, funds for the operation of the school are obtained from the state and the county as the result of the attendance of the child at school. Apparently, it has been assumed by the legislature that the funds so derived would meet the obligation of Article IX of the state’s constitution.
Confronted with the fact that schools would not have a standard school year, a law was passed defining a minimum school term. This has been fixed “to maintain a school at least six months each year.” With this requirement, it became evident that the above provision would be inadequate. Furthermore, there is the district that is not satisfied with the minimum and desires only the best. For these two classes, an extra fund has been provided—the district tax.
Legislation has been provided whereby directors may levy for the district’s “general fund” ten mills. If the needs of the school demand more than these three funds supply, a special election may be called and by a vote of the majority of the district’s electors, ten mills more may be levied.
While this law was fair to the taxpayer at the time it was passed, changing economic conditions and increased cultural demands have placed a heavy burden upon the property holder. In the district with a small amount of property the children receive only the most meager education and at the same time an excessive burden is placed upon the taxpayer. Some means should be taken to provide a more equitable education for the child and a more equitable spread of the tax burden on these districts.