This article from the June 12, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press describes that year’s “Chautauqua,” a program in which musical and theatrical performances and speakers came to town to provide entertainment and cultural enrichment. According to an internet search, the Chautauqua Institution, based in New York, began offering their events in the late 1900s. Events were usually held outdoors under tents.
Chautauqua here this week
Waterville’s community Chautauqua opened Sunday evening with the presentation of a comedy, “Other People’s Business,” before an audience estimated at 300 people. Attendance at succeeding performances has been small.
“Climatic conditions affecting the attendance at the Chautauqua will necessitate the guarantors’ shouldering a deficit of approximately $15 each,” John R. Jones, chairman of the Chautauqua committee, announced Tuesday following a meeting of the guarantors. “The guarantors are willing to do this, in view of the educational and entertainment value in the Chautauqua performances.”
Programs Monday featured the Chester Scott company in orchestral band concerts. Tuesday’s programs featured the Loveless quartet, and Wednesday’s Lethe Coleman, girl traveler, and a comedy, “The Big Pond,” in the evening. Today’s afternoon program features the Margot Hayes symphonic ensemble and the evening program a musical performance of the ensemble.