This article from the June 12, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of preparations for that year’s rodeo, which was to be held on July 4.
Rodeo group plans new chutes, corral
Moving of the corrals at the fairgrounds, to bring them in front of the grandstand, and reconstruction of the chutes to make them safer and better all around was announced this week by the Waterville Rodeo Association after four of its members had inspected the Ellensburg rodeo equipment Tuesday.
Henry Kummer, C.A. Wilsson, David Fraser and A.L. Boddy made the trip to Ellensburg to obtain information on the corral and chutes, and to advertise the Waterville rodeo there. Following the plan of the Ellensburg arrangement, the chutes in the local fairground will be located so that they face the grandstands, and buckers will come directly toward the spectators.
Measurements and other details of the Ellensburg chutes were made by the party to enable close reproduction of the chutes here. The association plans to make the chutes as safe as possible.
Advertising of the rodeo is already well underway. Bumper signs have been distributed, and are being carried by most of the local automobiles. M.E. Hatcher has undertaken the advertising outside of Waterville, and is now in Okanogan County making contracts there for advertising purposes.
Purses totaling $275 were being guaranteed this week by local businessmen and other arrangements for the rodeo were going forward rapidly, in anticipation of as large an attendance, or larger, than last year, when more than 3,000 persons witnessed the show. This year the rodeo will be confined to the one day, July 4, and will be concentrated to make as fine a spectacle as can be found anywhere.