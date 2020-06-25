This article from the June 26, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of plans for that year’s July 4 rodeo. It sounds like back then baseball was an integral part of the fairgrounds rodeo tradition. It must have been fun for those baseball players to be part of a larger event and to have a large number of spectators. It was also a neat connection between the various North Central Washington communities.
Rodeo arrangements nearing completion
With arrangements for the 1930 Waterville rodeo, to take place at the fairgrounds July 4, virtually completed, efforts were being concentrated this week on securing the Leavenworth team as opponents for the Waterville nine in the baseball game.
Although it was considered fairly sure that the Leavenworth nine would play the game, definite word had not been received by R.W. Snow, manager of the Waterville squad, today. If this team does not come for the game here, another member of the Valley league will be obtained, Mr. Snow said.
Construction of the corral and chutes for the rodeo was being rushed this week, and the new equipment will be all ready for the show a week from tomorrow. The track has been worked over to put it into good shape. Several entries in the harness and pony races have already been working out on the track.
Arrangements for an open air dance to begin immediately after the rodeo were made this week by a committee in charge. The best of music has been promised by the committee, and the floor will be in the best of shape.
A.R. Dickson has completed arrangements for an American Legion junior baseball game between the Waterville boys and a team chosen from the league teams in Wenatchee, the game to be played just before the Leavenworth game.