This article from the Aug. 28, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of an upcoming flower show sponsored by the Civic Club. It sounds like a fun time to gather in good-natured garden competition, as well as to share starts and seeds.
Flower show will be held Sept. 5
On Friday, Sept. 5, the Civic Club will sponsor a Flower Show and Tea in the Waterville Hardware Company’s store, and award prizes in the Yard and Garden contest.
While the recent hailstorm did some damage to gardens, everyone is asked to send the best flowers available to indicate the wide variety which may be grown here under the favorable conditions of our climate and a plentiful supply of water, such as we have had this year. Winners of the best exhibits will receive blue ribbons.
The use of flowers in the home will be demonstrated in the show windows where local women will arrange tables for breakfast, lunch, dinner and in a living room, with the decorated tea table in the main building.
A plant and seed exchange will be a feature of the day as fall planting is advisable with many varieties. Bring your extra shrubs, plants and seeds to help beautify other gardens.
Those entering flowers should provide a container and have exhibits registered not later than 12 o’clock, in order that they may be judged in time for afternoon visitors.