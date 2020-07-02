This article from the July 10, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells about that year’s harvest wage scale. It gives us insight into the various harvest jobs involved and the earnings typical of that day.
Committee draws up harvest wage scale
To meet crop conditions here and to bring the Douglas County harvest wage scale to correspond roughly with the scale in the Palouse country, joint committees of the Waterville Grange and Waterville Chamber of Commerce Wednesday night drew up a wage scale to be recommended to farmers of this county.
Harvest wages in the state will be generally 20% lower than last year, it was pointed out at the meeting, and the local scale was drawn to confirm somewhat to this drop. No official employment service is to be maintained here this year.
The scale as adopted by the joint committees follows:
Sack sewer, without jig, per day: $3.50
Head tender: $3.00
Skinner: $3.50
Haying: $2.00
Header box drivers: $2.00
Ordinary farm labor, per month: $40.00
Straw pick-up: $2.00
Truck and driver: $3.50
Separator tender: $4.00
Header box loader: $2.50
Stacker: $2.50
Spike pitchers: $2.50
Hoe down: $3.00
Water haulers: $2.00
Two horses with harness: $1.00