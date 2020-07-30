Hunting and fishing have long been popular among Douglas County residents as attested by this article from the July 24, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. It sounds like at that time residents especially enjoyed hunting game birds. I can envision some delicious dinners with a roasted game bird as the main course.
25,000 trout placed in Douglas Creek
Clyde Smeltzer and Carl Dahlke went to Spokane Tuesday and returned with 25,000 rainbow trout which were planted in Douglas Creek. E.F. Dahlke of the County Game Commission reports that this makes 100,000 trout that have been placed in Douglas Creek this year.
In another column of this week’s Empire-Press is published the resolution of the County Game Commission fixing open season on upland birds.
Open season for pheasants will be from Nov. 5 to 15.
Blue grouse from Sept. 15 to 25.
Hungarian partridges from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.
The bag limit is two pheasants, two grouse and five partridges.
A mixed bag of pheasants and partridges not to exceed five birds in possession any one day.
We asked Commissioner Ed Dahlke if birds would be plentiful in the county this fall.
“Birds seem scarce at this time, but after harvest they will be more in evidence. Fewer birds have been killed this year than last by farmers burning weeds along fences and I look to see a good hunting season this fall,” said Dahlke.