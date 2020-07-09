The following are excerpts from the Mansfield section of the July 10, 1930, Waterville Empire-Press. It strikes me how much people drove around the area and even around the northwest for visits and vacations.
Mansfield
Charles Sprague took over the Mansfield-Delrio mail route Tuesday. Charley Hazelton of Bridgeport is now driving the Brewster-Coulee stage route for Fred Owens of Bridgeport.
David Gallaher, Monroe and Bill Bayless, Arthur Frankum, Orven Ware and Phillip Bayless took 50 head of horses to Waterville Thursday for the bucking contests and races held there the Fourth of July.
Quite a few Mansfield people attended the picnic at Hayes’ Grove on the Fourth of July.
Mr. and Mrs. Ted Pellet and Mr. and Mrs. Colonel Peach and Ralph went on a fishing trip Saturday to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and returned on Tuesday.
James Murison, who has been working in Wenatchee, spent Sunday at his home here.
Mr. and Mrs. M. Yeager and son were visitors of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Moe at Wilson Creek Friday. Later they attended a dance at Wapato Point.
Miss Thelma Shepherd and sister and their cousin, Mr. Haase, were in Mansfield Saturday arranging for the school term as they will teach near here.
Quite a few of the Mansfield people attended a dance given at Leahy Saturday evening.
The Rev. R.Z. Newton, who has spent the past year in Alaska, was in Mansfield Sunday and delivered his first sermon in the Methodist Church, where he will be pastor during the coming year. He went to Seattle Sunday evening and will return with Mrs. Newton and son this week.
Mrs. John Burke moved to Waterville Monday. Mr. and Mrs. J. Avenell accompanied her. Mrs. J. J. McDonald has taken charge of the phone office following Mrs. Burke’s resignation.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Matthiesen spent Friday at the picnic at Jameson Lake.
Someone broke into T.N. Mayfield’s Dry Goods Store Saturday evening and took $5.60 from the till in dimes, nickels and pennies. They entered by the rear window and as yet are unknown.
Mr. and Mrs. John Glessner and girls and Ellis McClure went to Waterville Friday and to Wapato Point Friday evening.