This article from the May 29, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press describes plans for that year’s Memorial Day observance.
Memorial Day plans completed by Legion
Completed plans for Waterville’s celebration of Memorial Day were announced Wednesday by Leviathan Post No. 12, American Legion, and include a parade of organizations to the cemetery for short exercises there, and a program at the high school immediately afterward.
Closing of all business houses in Waterville for the entire day Friday was approved this week by the merchants’ committee of the Chamber of Commerce, and word to that effect was communicated to all.
The parade to the cemetery will start promptly at 10 a.m. from the post office, according to plans of the Legion post. On arrival there, Peter Hansen, commander of the post, will make a short address, flowers will be deposited on the mound, and “Taps” will be sounded by Jack Barrigan. A number by the band will also be presented, after which the group will go to the high school assembly room for the program.
The program will open with an invocation by Rev. S. Reimann, after which Mr. Hansen will open the program. The Orondo quartet will present a number, after which the principal speaker, J.H. Oatey, will make his address. The band will present a number, after which the audience will unite in singing as the final number of the program.
The parade and program are an annual event here, and are expected to attract a large audience.