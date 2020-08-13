This article from the Aug. 14, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of preparations for setting up trans-Pacific telephone service. What would our forefathers think of our smartphones and internet connections?
Planned telephone service across Pacific Ocean
Application has been made by the American Telephone and Telegraph Company for a construction permit to erect a short-wave radio telephone station in California. This is the initial step in a program of extending trans-oceanic telephone service, first to the Hawaiian Islands, and ultimately across the entire Pacific.
Since radio telephone service was successfully inaugurated between the United States and Europe across the Atlantic, it has been the dream of telephone engineers to establish similar service with the Far East, and the proposed short-wave radio telephone station in California is designed to connect the United States with the various countries bordering the Pacific, as well as its island groups. Such development will depend, of course, on the equipment of radio telephone stations in the distant countries, but in all probability this service will develop with one after another of the Far Eastern nations through a combination of land wires and short-wave radio transmission.
The first regular service will be provided to the island of Oahu in the Hawaiian group, and by 1932 it is expected that all subscribers of the Mutual Telephone Company of Honolulu on the island will be within voice range of the telephones of the U.S. Preliminary arrangements have already been made, as a result of a series of conferences, and the radio station facilities at the Hawaiian end are to be provided by RCA Communications Inc.
Other countries in the Pacific area have likewise expressed an interest in the proposed service, particularly Australia and Japan, and some of the other more important Far Eastern nations. The proposed radio link to Hawaii will extend the talking range for the United States some 2,100 miles westward and will make possible a conversation between Honolulu and a point in Maine, for example, covering a distance of almost 6,000 miles.
Several sites in California are under consideration to determine the best location for the new radio stations.