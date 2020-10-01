This article from the Oct. 2, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of an Entiat orchardist who passed away that week at age 40. It seems most people would take twice as many years to list as many accomplishments.
Pioneer orchardist passes Saturday
With mourners present from all over North Central Washington the last remains of G. Guthrie McArthur, reputed to have been one of the largest orchard operators in the Entiat Valley, was laid to rest Monday afternoon at the Wenatchee cemetery.
He died at a Wenatchee hospital Saturday at the age of 40, following an illness of only five days. Death was attributed by physicians to general septic poisoning. He was unconscious the three days preceding his death.
McArthur was a native son of the state of Washington, having been born at Davenport in 1890. He moved to the Entiat Valley about 27 years ago. Previous to that he lived for several years at Waterville.
He was president of the Entiat Cold Storage company and president and manager of the McArthur Fruit company. He attended WSC and was a member of the Elks, Odd Fellows, and was affiliated with the Masonic lodge at Waterville.
He had taken an active part in the development of the Entiat Valley and was a member of many civic organizations besides his fraternal affiliations. His success in orcharding is attributed by his many friends to a program of thoroughness.
One of Mr. McArthur’s chief interests was in helping young orchardists get a start and he had several times given young men the financial aid held necessary to a successful career.
Besides his wife, Mildred King McArthur, he is survived by three sons, George, Neil and Donald; two daughters, Muriel and Frances; two brothers, W.D. McArthur and J.K. McArthur, all of Entiat. He also leaves a sister, Mrs. Chester Inglis of Cashmere. Mr. McArthur’s mother preceded him in death two years ago.
His father, J.A. McArthur, now retired, lives at Entiat.
Funeral services were held Monday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock from the Jones and Jones chapel at Wenatchee, the Rev. T. Atkinson, pioneer minister of the Wenatchee Valley, officiating. Interment took place in the Wenatchee cemetery.
Pallbearers were Chester Hinton, Brewster; Oscar Auvill, Malott; Frank Crawly, Arden Harris, Neil Cozart, Ace Roundy, Ed. Cairns and Tom Corvan, all of Entiat.