It wasn’t long ago when the older generation could still remember riding horse-drawn sleighs for transportation in this area during the winter months. This article from the Sept. 25, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press documents the transition to snow removal, which I suppose was nearly the end of the horse-drawn sleigh age.
Passes will be kept open
One hundred thousand dollars' worth of snow equipment is now being put in shape by the local highway department to keep the 600 miles of road under the supervision of John Duff, engineer, open this winter.
A crew of mechanics is overhauling push plows, rotaries, V-type breakers and trucks in anticipation of the coming season.
A few years ago the job of keeping the roads clear was a simple matter, say highway officials here. With the fall of the first snow the average person put away his car and said, “So long, old crate, I’ll see you in the spring.” Now, however, cars are operated all winter, and complaints are numerous if chains have to be used.
The problem of keeping 600 miles of road open is one that takes considerable money and planning. The state highway department is devoting all of its time at present renewing parts and rebuilding its equipment. There are 30 4-wheel-drive army trucks and 16 Liberty trucks that have to be kept in shape and ready for the first fall of snow.
An order was recently placed for 4 more miles of portable snow fence, which will give the department here a total of 14 miles. It was discovered that wherever these snow fences were used, the ground yielded the best crops, due to the accumulation of snow. Most of the snow fence will be used between Waterville and Moses Coulee, which the highway office considers the most difficult part to keep open.
Construction of an outfit to haul the large rotaries is now underway. This consists of the body of an old Army truck with two motors, one in front and one behind. Unlike ordinary trucks the motor in the rear propels the truck itself, while the one in front will operate the rotary, which is the shape of a large plow with two propellers.
The truck itself is an old 4-wheel drive with a 75-horsepower motor. To see it traveling along the highways with its two motors is hard to tell “whether it’s going or coming.” The motor that will operate the rotary is being rebuilt at the highway shops from an old motor that was used by the war department to hoist balloons.