This article from the Dec. 25, 1930 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of a benefit to raise money for the needy during that Great Depression year. It shows the strength of the Waterville community and its insistence on taking care of its own. It also shows a strong ability to organize in order to address a crisis. The same strengths show through today.
BENEFIT PARTY A SUCCESS
The Big benefit party held in Jackson hall in Waterville on Saturday evening, December 20, exceeded the expectations of everyone who was interested in the affair. This was the first time in the history of Douglas county that a party had been staged of this kind, and what the reaction would be could not be foretold in advance. This county in comparison with many others is fortunate in that the number of needy families is not so large, but never-the-less there are many who will have to receive aid to tide them through the winter. It was felt that rather than to place a burden on any citizen or group of citizens some means could be found to give an entertainment that would create a relief fund without causing inconvenience to anyone.
Every civic organization and almost every citizen in the county got back of the movement and worked hard to put it across. The committees that did the work are deserving of the praise of the entire county.
The ticket sales brought in a total of over $300, the dinner served netted $55 and donations were received in the amount of $60. This leaves a total of over $400 which has been laid aside for that fund.
This fund will be administered by the Red Cross committee which is composed of the following members: Mrs. Frank Malloy, Mrs. A.R. Dickson, Mrs. C.S. Valentine, Mrs. David Fisher, Mrs. J.M. Friel, H.A. Scarborough and Charles Osborne.
A number of needy cases have already been taken care of and all the others in the county who are in real need of help will be cared for. This money will not be squandered or thrown away but every bit of it that is used will go where it will do the most good.
The committees wish to thank all who worked and who donated time and money to make this affair a success.