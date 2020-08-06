It’s hard to imagine Waterville and Wenatchee high school athletic teams playing each other, but they used to back in 1930. This article from the Aug. 7, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of a successful Waterville game.
Waterville wins from Wenatchee
Last Sunday Waterville high school boys won a very sensational game of baseball from the Wenatchee high school boys by a score of 6-5.
Batteries for Waterville were Ewing and H. Crow and for Wenatchee were Loraine and Black. Ewing struck out 11 men and walked two, while Loraine struck out eight and walked two.
Ewing started things going by the knocking of one over the fence for a home run. Wenatchee tied the score in the first half of the second inning. Willms came home in the last half of the second, and Wenatchee again tied the score, 2-2, in the third inning.
In the sixth Wenatchee scored two and in the first half of the eighth one more. Waterville came back strong in the last half, Jensen scoring and bringing in Nelson and Ewing. With the score again tied Bartholomew, who had struck out twice and walked once, sent another one over the fence winning the game for Waterville.
Another game will be played Sunday on the local diamond between the Waterville and Wenatchee city teams. This game is being put on for the purpose of raising necessary funds to take care of the deficit contracted by the Valley League games this summer, so it is hoped that a good crowd will be present to witness this game. The usual lineup will be back in the field.