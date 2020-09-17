This selection of faculty news was printed in the Waterville School section called “The Sagamore” in the Oct. 9, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. It’s fun to learn what students were working on back in 1930.
Faculty news
Miss Daling had the social civics class make posters last week for Fire Prevention Week. Some very good posters were turned in, but the best have not yet been selected.
Miss Risser has organized a Junior Band. About 10 are enrolled, including pupils from the third to the seventh grades.
The Boys Glee Club had its first practice last Friday. There are about 15 boys in the glee club this year.
Miss Risser spent last weekend in Seattle. While there, she purchased new music for the orchestra and glee clubs.
What is that sound we hear issuing from Miss Rhode’s room? “Fuenf, sechs—alte Hex”: sieben—acht, Gute Nacht!” Oh, the German students are learning to count this week.
The commercial department has received some national rhythm records, on approval, for the typing classes. The records are a great help to the students in securing better rhythm and greater speed. Miss Harris and the students hope that they will be able to keep them.
Mr. Luttropp reports that he has a lively class in commercial law. Some members show visible signs of becoming eminent lawyers at some future time as yet undetermined.
Algebra I is progressing satisfactorily in spite of the fact that there are only two boys in the class while there are 21 girls enrolled. The boys are Grant Sanstrom and Hugh Gormley.
Geometry seems to be causing no little amount of worry on the part of some of the former leading algebra students.