This article from the Dec. 18, 1930 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells of some very successful basketball play on the part of both the Waterville girls and boys teams. It also mentions a game canceled because of a scarlet fever epidemic. A few years ago, that would have sounded quaint, but not anymore. We can compete with 1930 for grandchildren stories!
WATERVILLE WINS FROM EPHRATA
The Waterville high school basketball quintets proved themselves a success Friday evening by defeating both the boys and girls teams from Ephrata by decisive scores.
The girls’ game was called at 7:30. The Waterville girls took an early lead and held a margin of ten points or more throughout the game. The final score was 29-15. Jennie Wilson and Minnie Dahlke, forwards, worked together with such rapidity that when they had the ball in their possession, Ephrata guards could not stop the continual stream of baskets made by these two forwards. Other members of the team were Evelyn Nelson, Clara Dahlke, Catherine Burke and Ellen Webber.
In the boys’ game Ephrata had the lead only once during the game, that being from a successful foul thrown in the first few seconds of play. After the Waterville basketers found the basket they piled up a big lead which resulted in a 25-7 victory for them also.
After the first team had piled up a substantial lead in the first quarter Coach Fisher sent in the second team which was composed of Dahlke, Hopewell, Barnes, Scaife and Allen. The Ephrata boys could not even go thru the second team and were held to one basket while the second team was in.
As is always the case with the first games of the season, the playing was a bit ragged but Coach Fisher has some fine material to work a team from and hopes to be a strong contender for district honors again this year.
The boys and girls teams were both scheduled to play tomorrow night at Entiat but due to a scarlet fever epidemic in that town, the games had to be canceled. The boys will go to Wilbur Saturday night to play a game which they have scheduled for that date.