The following are excerpts from a column of Mansfield news published in the May 29, 1930, edition of the Waterville Empire-Press. It seems like life was always hopping in the plateau communities of that day.
Mansfield
Frances Miller, reporter
The grade school picnic was held Thursday at the Wittig grove. A very large crowd was present, and an enjoyable day was spent.
The first event was the foot race for boys from 5 to 9. Billy Hawley and Donald Love tied for first place; the race for girls of the same age was won by Margaret Murrison. Lyle Warman took first prize for the boys’ race from 9 to 12; and Evelyn Johnson for the girls; Elsworth Warman won the race for boys over 12.
Sack races, three-legged races and potato races followed. At noon a basket dinner was served. In the afternoon the Boy Scouts took a swimming test, and some went on boat rides on the lake.
Mrs. D. B. Wainscott, Mrs. B. Fitzgerald, Mrs. Sam Malone and Mrs. O. P. Miller tied and finished the quilt made by the 4-H Club girls at the home of Mrs. Miller Tuesday afternoon. The girls are selling tickets on the quilt and it will be raffled off soon.
Margaret Reneau, Grace Wainscott and Nonnie Adams accompanied Mr. and Mrs. Miller and family to Bridgeport Wednesday evening. Miss Adams remained there to work in the apples.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Manke and son attended the commencement exercises at Waterville Thursday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. M. Yeager, Mr. and Mrs. W. R. Gallaher, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Holcomb, Mr. and Mrs. V. Caille and Mrs. M. FitzGerald went on a fishing trip to Patterson Lake Tuesday and returned Thursday evening. They report wonderful success in catching fish.
A farewell party was given Thursday evening in the Jacobsen Hall in honor of the teachers who are leaving Mansfield, and Rev. and Mrs. B. H. Hart, who are also leaving Mansfield soon. The program was opened by a piano solo by Frances Miller, short talks by Mr. Miller and Rev. Hart, Mrs. Z. V. Leslie gave a vocal solo, and each of the teachers expressed their thanks and appreciation of the help given them by the community during the school year. A social hour followed and refreshments were served.
Lou Johnson and Harold Rose have moved their repair shop to the old Mansfield Garage.